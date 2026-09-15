Eighteen minutes were enough to catch the eye of AC Milan fans and leave Ruben Amorim: satisfied. Omari Hutchinson made a lively start in the Rossoneri shirt, producing a couple of encouraging moments on his debut at the Olimpico against Rino Gattuso's Lazio. The Anglo-Jamaican, who arrived in the final days of the transfer window, is now pushing for a starting spot in Milan's first Europa League match. AC Milan face Portuguese side Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday evening, with kick-off at 9pm.
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Milan, Hutchinson set for his first start in the Rossoneri shirt: Amorim happy with the impact made by the former Nottingham Forest player
GOOD VIBES
Hutchinson's first impressions have been positive: sharp legs, a couple of nice moves cutting inside onto his left foot exactly as Amorim wants, and a missile from long range that Mandas kept out, a glimpse of why he is such a key target. Even in training, despite a rather shy and reserved character, Hutchinson is giving off good vibes. In terms of his characteristics, he is a player who can carve out an interesting role in Amorim's project. His ability to play in the half-spaces, working between the holding midfielders and Ramos, is a factor that should not be underestimated.
The first start
On Wednesday evening, unless there is a change of heart, Hutchinson will make his first start alongside Pulisic. Amorim trusts him and has already made clear he is in excellent physical condition despite arriving last in the summer transfer window overseen by Cardinale-Amorim. At last week's presentation, Hutchinson revealed that it was Amorim who pushed for his move to Italy: "I simply think the manager wanted me. I believe he spoke with the directors, they were also very interested, and it was fairly straightforward because I played against Amorim in the match against Manchester United. I think he was really impressed by me and said he needed a player in that position who was left-footed; he said I matched his parameters, so it was not too difficult. Since I arrived he has been helping me a lot, he speaks to me often: he has been really exceptional with me."
Purchase option close to €50 million
Sources close to the club say Hutchinson had been in AC Milan's scouting department database for at least three years and, once his candidacy was put forward by Amorim, Cardinale moved quickly to complete the deal with Nottingham Forest and with agent Giuliano Bertolucci: the loan cost €3.5 million (with a further €500k in bonuses possible) while the non-mandatory purchase option is close to €50 million. Omari must start proving he is worth that figure tomorrow evening against Benfica.
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