The ideas that Amorim is trying to bringto AC Milan mark a clear break from what Allegri and his staff offered last season. The low block will become a distant memory, with the aim of dominating matches through a style built on a high press and winning the ball back in the opposition half. That demands intense players with the personality to read the different phases of a match. Players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be clear: the Danish midfielder, born in 1995, is a specific request from the Portuguese coach to AC Milan's strategic transfer staff.
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Milan, Hojbjerg remains high on the list of possible reinforcements for the midfield: the Dane wants to play in Serie A
A leader for the midfield
Six goals and nine assists in 62 appearances for Marseille across two seasons, and Hojbjerg quickly established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1. His age, while no longer young, is only a detail for a powerful athlete in exceptional physical and mental condition. The Denmark international brings the leadership qualities Amorim and Cardinale want to add to a squad still made up of several very young players.
Sales are needed
Milan's holding midfield department is in danger of becoming seriously overcrowded: Rabiot, Modric, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek (who can also play a few yards further forward in the attacking midfield role, editor's note), Musah, Ricci, Jashari and Comotto. That is without even factoring in Bondo, who has not even been called up for the training camp. To make room for Hojbjerg, Milan must first sell at least two players. The leading candidates? Ricci and Fofana above all.
Hojbjerg waits
Under contract at Marseille until 2028, Hojbjerg is training with the French club with his usual professionalism. He has a strong relationship built on mutual respect with Marseille, and only a call from AC Milan could make him think twice: the former Tottenham player is flattered by the Rossoneri's interest and is waiting for developments. The chance to play in Serie A has appealed to him for some time, and it is no coincidence that his agent has been Italian for the past two years.
10/15 million
Hojbjerg is a key player for Marseille, but that does not rule out a sale in this transfer window: an offer of between €10 million and €15 million could be enough for AC Milan, who are looking to sell Fofana. The French midfielder is highly rated by Crystal Palace, with a valuation of €15-20 million, exactly what would be needed to sign Hojbjerg.
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