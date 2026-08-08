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Grafica CM Leao Fofana Tomori Milan 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan, here are the first two rejections by Amorim: zero minutes for Fofana and Tomori, where they can go and how much AC Milan can bring in

AC Milan

Milan: as well as Leao, Fofana and Tomori are also on the market; Amorim does not let them come on against Chelsea

Amorim had already made it pretty clear in the press conference on the eve of Milan-Chelsea: the squad is too big and next week will bring the final decisions. Put simply: I will tell the players who is in or out of the project. In truth, he already did that on Saturday by leaving out both Tomori and Fofana: despite all the changes in the second half, the English defender and the English midfielder stayed on the bench. The message from the Portuguese coach was unmistakable: both will have to find a new club. Or rather, AC Milan will find one for them.

  • €15 million for Tomori

    Selling Tomori could help free up space in defence: Amorim wants a leader, someone strong in playing out from the back with outstanding international experience. AC Milan value the English defender at no less than €15 million and will soon speak to his agent to find a solution on the transfer market. Coventry and Newcastle made initial enquiries, Juventus are tracking him as a Plan B to Lucumi, but watch out for fresh calls from abroad.

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  • €20 million for Fofana

    On the Fofana dossier, Amorim and his staff have made a clear decision in recent days. For the former Monaco man, Almastadt has set a valuation of no less than €20 million, with Crystal Palace leading a group of English clubs showing strong interest in the Frenchman. Marseille are also one to watch if Hojbjerg leaves for Newscastle. AC Milan are stepping up their outgoing transfer business...

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