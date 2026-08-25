For several days Aston Villa have been in talks with Milan over two dossiers above all: the ones concerning Leao and Tomori. The two clubs seemed to be moving towards a valuation of 10 million plus bonuses, but in the last few hours the Villains have slowed things down because they are involved in the Ordonez deal with Club Bruges.

Almastadt, who has excellent relations with Aston Villa, will try to revive contacts in the hope of getting the deal done. If that fails, Milan will continue to work on the English market with the aim of offloading a burdensome contract before the final deadline of the transfer window.