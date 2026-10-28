Speaking to Canal 11 on the programme "Soltinho pelo mundo", AC Milan striker Gonçalo Ramos described the journey over the past six months that led him to leave Paris Saint Germain and join AC Milan in the summer.
Getty
Translated by
Milan, Goncalo Ramos: “I wanted to leave PSG in January. Campos assured me I would be sold in the summer”
I wanted to leave PSG in January 2026
"I wanted to leave PSG, but it's always more complicated in January. It wasn't the best option, even though I wanted to leave in January. I understand better now. PSG said no straight away; they would have had to find someone else."
Campos assured me of a summer sale
"Then Luis Campos assured me he would let me leave this summer. It was difficult for me to leave PSG because the group was really fantastic. There were the three Portuguese I spent all my time with."
They asked me to stay
"They knew I wanted to leave and, jokingly, told me to stay, if only for the atmosphere. We have experienced so many truly exceptional moments in this life of ours."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting