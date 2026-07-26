Milan, Gerard Martin is the right defender for Amorim: talks with Barcelona, the costs of the deal

According to El Nacional, AC Milan have submitted a €20 million offer to Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barca are said to want around €35 million, though there is room to bring that down, potentially with bonuses and a percentage of any future sale.





After playing 30 La Liga matches last season, Gerard Martin wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is still under a long-term contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy have opened the door to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan are also pushing to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.