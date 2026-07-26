AC Milan’s first friendly at Celtic Park against Celtic offered a few clear signs, some encouraging and some less so. AC Milan started badly, lacking sharpness and struggling in defensive situations. To carry forward an ambitious technical project like Amorim’s, built on playing out from the back, they need defenders with greater technical quality than those currently in the squad. One opportunity could come from Spain, more specifically from Barcelona, where Gerard Martin plays and has for months been on the list of players monitored by AC Milan’s transfer department.
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Milan, Gerard Martin is the right defender for Amorim: talks with Barcelona, the costs of the deal
Why yes
Standing 186cm tall, left-footed and a product of La Masia: Gerard Martin has all the attributes to become an important figure in Amorim's new AC Milan. The 2002-born defender is highly rated by the Rossoneri, so much so that former sporting director Tare had already opened talks with Barcelona to gauge the deal's feasibility. Martin and Gila are the two main options to lead the defence and build play from the back.
First offer rejected
According to El Nacional, AC Milan have submitted a €20 million offer to Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barca are said to want around €35 million, though there is room to bring that down, potentially with bonuses and a percentage of any future sale.
After playing 30 La Liga matches last season, Gerard Martin wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is still under a long-term contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy have opened the door to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan are also pushing to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.
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