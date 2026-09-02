On the final day of the transfer window, Milan Futuro said goodbye to Jacopo Sardo and Kevin Zeroli: the former joined Pescara on loan with an option, while the former Milan Primavera captain moved to Sud Tirol on loan with an option to buy, but without a buy-back clause and with a 20% sell-on clause on any future resale. Long-term prospects such as Guernier and El Malick Cissè have stayed in the squad, along with players such as Vos and Balentien, who are looking to kickstart their careers.
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Milan Futuro, Vos and team-mates in the Premier League International Cup at Goodison Park: debut today against Everton Under-21s
International tournament
For AC Milan Futuro and Spanish coach Navarro, it is a historic day: AC Milan’s second team will take part in the opening matchday of the Premier League International Cup, now in its 10th edition and pitting the best English youth academies against those of Europe’s top clubs. Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid in last season’s final. This year the Rossoneri will also test themselves on this stage and gain international experience.
Where to watch it
Milan Futuro will make their debut in Liverpool against Everton U21. The match will be played at one of English football's most evocative grounds, the historic Goodison Park, which until two seasons ago was home to the first team and is now used by the youth and women's sides. Kick-off is at 8pm Italian time and the game will be shown live on the official Milan app.
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