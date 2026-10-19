Minessi goes close in the opening minutes, but the visitors strike first when Borsani's cross finds Asanji, whose clever back-heel hits the post and goes in. Chievo respond through Minessi, who makes it 1-1 after Vuthaj sets him up. Late in the half, Carannante heads a corner against the junction of post and crossbar, almost putting Chievo ahead.





At the start of the second half, Chievo push forward again, with Carannante and Minessi looking dangerous. Milan then gain ground and blunt the hosts' attack. Bane sees red for a last-man foul, leaving Chievo in deeper trouble. The resulting free-kick from the edge of the area does not go in, but shortly afterwards Arlanch deflects a Menon effort and Bonomi reacts quickest to the loose ball in the box.









Chievo (3-5-2): Arlanch; Cantarella, Bane, Salvi; Jassey (40' second half Agnelli), Bordo (15' second half Verzeletti), Carannante, De Cerchio (28' second half Ciccone), Trillò; Minessi (28' second half D'Este), Vuthaj (37' second half Paloschi). Substitutes: Petrone, Ionita, Paloschi, Sturli, Trevisani. Manager: Didu

Milan Futuro (4-2-3-1): Pittarella, Cappelletti (30' second half Zukic), Borsani, Pagliei, Cisse, Sala, Perera (22' second half Bonomi), Plazzotta (49' second half Borsa), Asanji, Ossola, Guernier (30' second half Menon). Substitutes: Faccioli, Idrissi. Manager: Navarro

Referee: Milone of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto

Goals: 26' first half Asanji, 37' first half Minessi, 39' second half Bonomi

Booked: Cantarella, Guernier, Pagliei, Carannante. Bane sent off in the 34th minute of the second half for a last-man foul

Stoppage time: 1' first half, 4' second half



