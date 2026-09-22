Milan, former CEO Giorgio Furlani is officially out of the Rossoneri club

This is the make-up:

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paolo Scaron

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Massimo Calvelli

DIRECTORS

Gerry Cardinale

Stefano Cocirio

Randy Lewis Levine

Riccardo Stefanelli

Robert Jay Klein

David Castelblanco

Alfredo Craca

On X, lawyer Felice Raimondo explained: "The board of directors has now reached its minimum number: article 15 of the bylaws states that the board is made up of a minimum of nine and a maximum of 15 members, appointed by the ordinary shareholders' meeting".