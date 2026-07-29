Fofana's adventure at AC Milan has been a real rollercoaster so far: in his first season he performed well, with the high point coming in the Supercoppa Italiana final win over Inter, while in the most recent one the Frenchman failed to produce high-level displays consistently. After a difficult finish, the coaching and executive staff agreed to open the door to a sale in this transfer window. Youssouf knows his position at the club has weakened and is trying to respond to that on the pitch.
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Milan, Fofana in talks with Amorim: from his role to the two requests on the transfer market, here is what is emerging about his future
Role issue
AC Milan’s thinking over Fofana is more about opportunity because, in terms of his characteristics, the Frenchman’s game could develop within Amorim’s ideas. And this is precisely the point the former Monaco man wants to push, starting with the role itself: the No. 19 wants to play as the holding midfielder in a two-man midfield, which represents his roots and also his comfort zone. Since arriving at AC Milan, Fofana has almost never played in his ideal role, featuring instead as a forward-running midfielder, with the exception of a spell under Fonseca.
Talks with Amorim
At this stage of pre-season, Amorim has made it his aim to get to know his players inside out, both on the pitch and on a personal level. A series of one-to-one meetings has helped shape that plan: Gila has certainly been the player he has spoken to most, but in recent days the Portuguese manager also held a long discussion with Fofana. Among the many topics covered, the French midfielder reiterated that his priority remains staying at AC Milan to prove he can be an important part of the machine.
Two requests
Right now, the market around Fofana is calm, with only two clubs in the picture. Crystal Palace are strongly interested and have made the initial contacts, but Everton have also shown a certain level of interest. Nothing particularly concrete, but they remain two options. AC Milan value him at around €15-20 million and will soon decide whether to work on a sale or switch their attention to other midfielders (Ricci the likely one, editor's note).
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