Wednesday 29 July is a date Fenerbahce have circled in red. Their place in the Champions League play-offs will be on the line at Gornik Zabrze's ground after the Turks won the first leg 1-0, and they could also strengthen their chances of persuading Leao to join the yellow-and-blue side of Istanbul. A place in Europe's top club competition could sway the Portuguese player's decision, even though two more rounds would still remain and carry the risk of stretching to 25 August. Despite denying they had submitted an overall €100 million offer involving both the player and Milan, the Turkish club are preparing a mission to Italy in the very near future.
Translated by
Milan, Fenerbahce prepare their move for Leao: directors in Milan next week. Galatasaray are also in the race
Management in Milan
Fenerbahce are dreaming of putting together a front three of Greenwood, Muriqi and Leao. The first two targets are already secured. Now they turn to the clearly more difficult objective. Jorge Mendes has been working for days to establish contact between the Turkish club and AC Milan, while other Italian intermediaries are in touch with Leao to present the strength of the sporting project and the size of the €12 million offer, bonuses included. According to what calciomercato.comhave learned, part of the Fenerbahce hierarchy will be in Milan to negotiate with AC Milan: the aim is to lower the €60 million asking price of the club on via Aldo Rossi.
Galatasaray offer a loan deal
Fenerbahce are serious about Leao and have gone head-to-head with Galatasaray in an unusual, fiercely felt transfer derby. In fact, the Turkish champions had already made a verbal offer of €30 million for Leao, and it was immediately rejected. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, they have now put a loan with an option to buy on the table, while AC Milan continue to want a permanent deal
Leao is now weighing up once and for all whether he wants to play in the Süper Lig.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting