Fenerbahce are serious about Leao and have gone head-to-head with Galatasaray in an unusual, fiercely felt transfer derby. In fact, the Turkish champions had already made a verbal offer of €30 million for Leao, and it was immediately rejected. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, they have now put a loan with an option to buy on the table, while AC Milan continue to want a permanent deal

Leao is now weighing up once and for all whether he wants to play in the Süper Lig.