Gerry Cardinale’s new mission in Milan has many objectives, including resolving and unlocking more than a few situations in the transfer market that are stopping AC Milan from meeting manager Rubén Amorim’s further requests after the signings of Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila for around €100 million. The thorniest and, in some ways, most urgent issue concerns Rafael Leao’s future.
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Milan, Fenerbahce are serious about Rafael Leao: a blitz in Milan has been planned, how much the Rossoneri want and what the Turks are offering
They all want the same thing
The Portuguese player is enjoying the final few days of holiday after his national team's exit from the World Cup, while he and AC Milan wait to finalise his next destination. The repeated statements he made last May, his desire to close the Italian chapter and take on a new adventure in a new league after seven years at Milan, remain more current than ever. And they reflect the wishes of AC Milan, who believe the time is right to part ways. For technical and tactical, economic (Leao is the club's highest-paid player on his €7 million salary, including bonuses) and motivational reasons. As things stand, though, the situation is stuck in a dangerous stalemate.
Between England and Turkey
The Portuguese forward has made no secret of wanting a move to a top league that suits him, namely Spain or above all England. Right now, though, rumours of enquiries from Aston Villa and Tottenham have no basis in concrete fact. The only interest in Leao has come from Turkey, specifically the two biggest clubs in the Super Lig, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. For now, those options do not appeal to the player directly involved, despite double-digit salary offers being on the table.
The costs of the operation
Meanwhile, AC Milan expect an offer of €60 million for a permanent transfer. Using the latest approved financial year as the reference point, the one to 30 June 2025, the book value of the player born in 1999 stands at €16.8 million, and the Rossoneri want to post a significant capital gain that would free up major resources to reinvest in the signing of a new left-footed attacking midfielder. If the stalemate of recent days continues, Milan could also consider alternative solutions such as a fairly costly loan with a conditional obligation to buy in order to resolve the Leao issue.
Fenerbahce attempt
The player will certainly miss the first official friendly against Celtic Glasgow on Saturday 25, but is expected in Australia, the first stop on Amorim’s team’s world tour, together with his compatriot Gonçalo Ramos on 29 July. His future may still be unresolved by then, but there has been an important update in the last few hours. A Fenerbahce delegation have planned a blitz in Milan to meet the lawyer representing Leao’s interests and present the proposal (€10 million per season) from the Turkish club. They have already spent more than €60 million in the summer transfer market on Nathan Aké, Vedat Muriqi and Mason Greenwood and, after contacts with the intermediaries involved in the deal, are now also considering Rafa Leo.
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