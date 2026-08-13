Rafael Leao is not currently among the players Ruben Amorim considers surplus to requirements and available for sale. The Portuguese forward’s name did not come up in the meeting the AC Milan manager held today at Milanello with Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, who again arrived by helicopter and left with clear ideas about the team’s technical future.
Still, the case involving the former Lille man cannot yet be considered closed and, consequently, one final formal step between the parties will be needed, a direct meeting with the ownership, to settle the matter once and for all.