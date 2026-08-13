Rafael Leao is not currently among the players Ruben Amorim wants to cut and put on the market. The Portuguese forward's name did not come up in the meeting held today at Milanello between the Milan manager and Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, who once again arrived by helicopter and left with clear ideas over the team's technical future.

Still, the case involving the former Lille man cannot yet be considered closed and one final official step will be needed between the parties, a direct meeting with the ownership to clear the matter up once and for all. Leao will not leave for the friendly against Manchester United either, but the reason, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, is physical.



