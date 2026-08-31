Endrick is not just a midsummer dream for AC Milan, but a concrete target they will push to sign. It all started in mid-July, when Gerry Cardinale, through his friend Jorge Mendes, began making contact with Real Madrid over potential transfer-market synergies. A number of players came up, from youngsters Valdepenas (now at Fiorentina) and Pitarch to far more established names such as Brahim Diaz. The owner of Red Bird then opened direct talks with Florentino Perez and made his move for Ruben Amorim's real target: the Brazilian Endrick.
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Milan, direct contact between Cardinale and Florentino Perez over Endrick: the Brazilian forward is highly rated by Amorim, what is emerging
New attempt in January?
AC Milan's idea over Endrick comes from one clear observation: Real Madrid have a sensational forward line, but it is also packed. From Diomande to Vinicius, via Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Mbappe and Espi: plenty of arrows in Mourinho's quiver. The former Lyon man risks getting little, very little space, but that does not seem to worry either the player or Real Madrid in the slightest.
AC Milan and the other interested clubs have received a clear message: "Endrick is not leaving at least until the next winter transfer window." The young Brazilian striker wants to play in the Champions League in the Real Madrid shirt, convinced he can carve out an important role for himself.
AC Milan’s plan
Cardinale has accepted the position of Real Madrid and the player, while reiterating that he is always ready to open talks if there is any sign of an opening. Either in these final hours of the summer window or, in the worst-case scenario, by pushing the matter back until January. AC Milan want Endrick because they see him as perfect for their project and capable of offering different solutions. They are still waiting after making direct contact: if a call comes from Madrid, then AC Milan will be ready for Endrick.
How much it costs and the formula
Cardinale's AC Milan always try to prioritise a player's asset value. So far, only Hutchinson has joined the Rossoneri on a temporary deal, and he still has to prove he deserves AC Milan. For Endrick, the RedBird owner would also be open to a permanent signing, even if Real Madrid value the young talent very highly, at more than €60 million, without ruling out a loan move.
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