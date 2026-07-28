After Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, AC Milan have wrapped up their third signing of the summer transfer window: it is Sankhoun Diawara, a defender born in 2006 who joins on a permanent deal from Troyes. The highly rated defender arrived in Milan at around 11:30, ready to undergo his medical and complete the paperwork before signing his contract.
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Milan, Diawara has arrived in Milan: medicals and signatures, the details of the deal with Troyes
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Udinese made the first move for Diawara, then Rangers came in too, but once AC Milan entered the race the player had no other option. This afternoon, after undergoing his medical, he will sign the contract that will tie him to AC Milan until 2031. Troyes will receive €3 million plus bonuses plus 10% of any future resale.
He will go to Australia
Diawara, who made 14 appearances in the most recent French Ligue 2 after becoming a regular starter in the second half of the season, will join AC Milan’s first-team squad, after initially being seen as a signing for Milan Futuro, and for Ruben Amorim he will be the first alternative to Strahinja Pavlovic. Once he has signed the contract, Diawara will join the squad on their tour in Australia.
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