Amorim had tried to gee up Loftus-Cheek both in the eve-of-match press conference ("he must not play only the first five minutes") but also immediately before the game: "It is essential always to be honest with the players: when I say something to the media, it is because I have already repeated it ten times to the person concerned. I know it is not a common thing to see, but I consider it important and I think the players trust me, knowing that I come out with certain statements precisely because I believe enormously in their qualities. Take a profile like Loftus-Cheek: he has everything. He has huge physical power, uses both feet, is strong in the air, but he has to learn to stay in the game for the full ninety minutes. The concept is very simple: he has to make an impact with his quality in every single moment of the match. He cannot always be in contact with the ball, but he has to be much more involved in the game. Only by taking part consistently will he be able to help the team be more creative and truly dangerous in the final thirty metres."





None of it worked, and Amorim's plan for the Englishman failed. Pioli tried first, then Fonseca, Conceicao and Allegri. Loftus-Cheek is a player of flashes, but he is also the clearest example of inconsistency, exactly what a Milan side under construction cannot afford. Paradoxically, he could be more useful as the match wears on, when the tempo drops and he can bring his physicality and technique into play. The version of the former Chelsea man seen across these first four matches is not enough to justify a regular starting place in Amorim's set-up.







