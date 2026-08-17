David Odogu leaves AC Milan. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the German defender, born in 2006, will sign for Toulouse in the next few hours, another club owned by RedBird. A move back to Germany has fallen through, despite interest from Mainz and Cologne. Next year he will play in Ligue 1.
calciomercato.com
Translated by
Milan: David Odogu goes to France, signs for Toulouse
AC Milan’s second choice
Odogu, who arrived last year for €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses, leaves on a dry loan. Last year, with Allegri on the bench, he played only 16 minutes.
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