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Milan, contact with Maza’s agents: the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is liked by Amorim and Gardiner

AC Milan
I. Maza
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Algeria international Maza has been on AC Milan’s radar since he was wearing the Hertha Berlin shirt

AC Milan want to add more quality to an attacking midfield unit that already features emerging talent such as Alphadio Cissé and two big names in Christian Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku. In the hunt for the right combination, they still need another attacking midfielder, a pure No 10.


After missing out on Karetsas ( who joined Borussia Dortmund), Almstadt is weighing up various profiles with recommendations from Gardiner and the approval of Amorim. Alongside Soulè and Nwaneri, another long-standing favourite of the Rossoneri hierarchy has resurfaced: Ibrahim Maza, the Algeria international who will turn 21 in November.


Last summer, the Rossoneri held lengthy talks with Hertha Berlin over the North African talent, but Bayer Leverkusen won out with an investment of around €12 million plus bonuses.

  • He is very popular with AC Milan

    Maza is a player AC Milan like a lot because he has quality, reads the development of a move before others, has exceptional tactical intelligence and times his runs into the penalty area superbly. Amorim has approved this type of profile too because we are talking about a boy who is still very young and has plenty of room for improvement. His first season at Bayer Leverkusen went beyond even the rosiest expectations. Maza played a lot (44 matches, editor's note) and made a significant attacking contribution with 5 goals and 6 assists.

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  • Contact with the agents

    Casa Milan has been buzzing with agents and intermediaries in recent hours. Over the past few hours, Almstadt has held long talks with a Stellar representative specifically about Maza, the same one handling the Leao talks with Fenerbahce, to find out whether there is room to open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen.

  • High costs

    For Bayer Leverkusen's new manager Carlos Martinez Novel, l Maza is a key player he plans to count on next season. AC Milan know the Algerian would command a hefty fee, with his valuation said to be more than €40 million. The parties will speak again in the coming days to see whether there is any room to push on with a possible deal.

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