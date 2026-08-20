Ruben Dias is Gerry Cardinale's AC Milan's top defensive target. During the more than six hours super-agent Jorge Mendes spent at Casa Milan, the Rossoneri headquarters, they also discussed the outstanding Portuguese defender from Manchester City, the 29-year-old whose contract expires in 2029, one of the prized assets of Gestifute, the agency headed by the Portuguese agent.
Translated by
Milan, concrete contact for Ruben Dias: he is the major target for the defence, the details
Concrete contacts
According to Gazzetta.it, talks are already under way over a move for the 1997-born player, who has been at Manchester since 2020 after coming through at Benfica, and was offered by Mendes himself.
Amorim’s request
Manager Ruben Amorim wants a centre-back who can start moves and help his team press high. After the coach, Goncalo Ramos and Diego Moreira, a Belgian with dual nationality, the next centre-back for AC Milan could also come from Portugal.
Mendes pulling the strings
A complicated signing because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and because of the cost, with the fee around €60/65 million and the salary around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes pulling the strings in AC Milan's transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Rossoneri, the main topic of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.
New experience
After a summer of revolution at City, with several long-serving players leaving as well as Pep Guardiola, the former Benfica man could also be nearing the end of his time in Manchester as he looks for a new experience.
The Leao card
AC Milan have also tasked Mendes with finding a club for Rafa Leao. In recent hours, there has been talk of a possible swap involving the two Portuguese players: Rafa to Manchester and Ruben to Milan, although the move has not gathered pace.
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