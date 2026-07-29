Milan, Claudio Echeverri of Manchester City offered: the conditions and the situation regarding non-EU player slots

A year ago, almost everyone wanted him. In Spain, in France, in Italy, above all Roma. Claudio Echeverri was one of Massara's targets, but despite the player's yes, the deal never got off the ground. Manchester City were to blame, because they owned his registration and only wanted to send him out on loan, a deal Roma did not like. In the capital, nobody wanted to develop a player belonging to another club without an option to buy, a condition Bayer Leverkusen did accept, where things did not go the right way for the Diablito .