One of the keys to AC Milan's instant response, on show against Lecce after the ugly defeat to Benfica, was Ruben Amorim's work on the training ground and behind the scenes, with the manager making time for talks with some of the dressing room's senior figures such as Pulisic, Saelemaekers and Modric. They were among the best players on the pitch and that did not happen by chance. The many problems the Portuguese manager has solved over the past week have underlined the need to build the club around figures on the pitch who can put their experience and know-how at the service of the team in the day-to-day life at Milanello.
Milan, Cardinale wants to build a stronger management structure: a head of football will arrive, Krosche remains in the running
Cardinale are aiming for a world-class structure
Over the course of the summer, things have not gone exactly as he had planned: first Rangnick fell through, then Krosche. The idea of bringing in a head of football, a senior figure in a structure where everything leads to the final assessment of owner Cardinale, has always been part of RedBird's plans in a revolution that has stripped the all-powerful Giorgio Furlani of his authority and has done away with the sporting director role as it is understood in our football.
Cardinale wants to press on with what he sees as a revolution, a break from the mould compared with the Italian model, and intends to push ahead with the new Head of Football, namely an executive who will work alongside Ruben Amorim and support him in the most critical moments.
Krosche still in the running but he is not the only one
Sources close to the RedBird fund indicate there is a shortlist of two or three names for the new Head of Football. Among them, the candidacy of Markus Krosche remains under consideration, with him still currently in post at Eintracht Frankfurt despite the disagreements of recent months. The experienced German executive is probably the strongest candidate and there should be developments on that front shortly.
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