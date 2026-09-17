The relationship between Cardinale and Amorim is direct, frank and sincere: there is complete harmony between the coaching staff and the management team. That said, the number one at Red Bird wants to win with attacking football. He wants football built on dominating the opposition. The project is ambitious, above all because Amorim must be given time to get to know Italian football and his squad. Recent performances have disappointed the Rossoneri owner because he has not seen a clear identity from the team, and that will be one of the main points examined in the next round of analysis.





Just as important is the development of the players who arrived in the summer for a total investment of €150 million: Cardinale wants goals from Ramos, but also Moreira from the first minute alongside GIla. In the coming meetings, Cardinale will ask for 360-degree reports.