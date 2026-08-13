Gerry Cardinale lands at Milanello by helicopter to decide Milan's fate. RedBird's number one, as reported in recent days, arrived at the Carnago training centre to meet the squad and the manager.
Translated by
Milan, Cardinale-Amorim meeting: here is the list of surplus players, surprisingly Nkunku is there too
The time for choices
Today brought the decisions Amorim had promised: a definitive call has arrived on who can stay and who instead will have to leave AC Milan, as well as an assessment of the incoming transfer market, which, after the arrivals of Ramos and Gila, went through a long pause and now must get moving again in the final two weeks of August to give AC Milan their definitive shape.
Outgoing and incoming
The Portuguese manager said as much in his unveiling press conference: before making any decisions, he first wanted to assess the players at his disposal himself. Amorim has now laid out his ideas and decisions to the management team, though the final word still rests with Gerry Cardinale.
The list of surplus players
The Portuguese manager has now had a month to work closely with most of the players, between Milanello and the tour, and has drawn his conclusions. He has made it clear to the Milan owner and the club directors, Almstadt above all, which players he believes do not fit his footballing ideas.
The familiar names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, who are out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, the name of Christopher Nkunku has also been mentioned, with the player on the market just a year after arriving at AC Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. The club are already working to find the best solution for a sale for these players who are heading out, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. Other players could also be on their way out, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.
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