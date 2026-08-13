Gerry Cardinale lands at Milanello by helicopter to decide AC Milan's fate. As reported in recent days, the RedBird chief has arrived at the training ground in Carnago to meet the squad and the manager.
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Milan, Cardinale-Amorim meeting: here is the list of surplus players, and surprisingly Nkunku is on it too
The time for choices
Amorim said today would bring decisions, and it has: a definitive decision has arrived on who can stay and who instead will have to leave AC Milan, along with an assessment of the incoming transfer market, which, after the arrivals of Ramos and Gila, stalled for a long spell and now must restart in the final two weeks of August to give the Rossoneri their definitive shape.
Outgoing and incoming
The Portuguese manager said it himself at his unveiling press conference: before making any decisions, he first had to assess the players at his disposal in person. Amorim has now laid out his ideas and decisions to the management team, though the final word still rests with Gerry Cardinale.
The list of surplus players
After a month working closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, the Portuguese manager has reached his conclusions and made them clear to the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, about which players he believes do not suit his footballing ideas.
The familiar names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, all out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, Christopher Nkunku has also been mentioned, with the forward now on the market just a year after arriving at Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave, and work is already under way to find the best solution for a sale. Others could also depart, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.
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