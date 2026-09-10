Milan, Bondo’s agents have officially asked the club by certified email to reinstate the French midfielder in the squad

From words to deeds: Warren Bondo's lawyers sent a certified email to AC Milan today with a formal request for the player to be reintegrated into the squad. The 2003-born player, back from his unconvincing loan spell at Cremonese, was not called up by Amorim for the training camp because he was not part of the project. Having trained alone all summer, in agreement with the Rossoneri club, the former Moncada favourite, who joined AC Milan from Monza in January 2025 for EUR10 million plus EUR2 million in bonuses, has asked to be allowed to train with the group and the rest of his team-mates.