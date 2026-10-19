"Athekame? We're keeping an eye on him, as we are on the other players out on loan. At the start of the season, I saw him more as a Moreira. I don't know whether the situation will change. That's football. He's doing very well under Fonseca, and we'll see what happens in the future." Amorim said on 11 October, explaining his decision to send Athekame to Lyon on a straight loan.

With only Hutchinson to cover Chukwueze on the right, that decision may have been a little hasty, although the Englishman is certainly more attack-minded. Athekame has yet to fully convince Amorim, it seems. Despite the limited number of right-sided wide players, the coach is unlikely to ask for him back in the winter transfer window. Lyon also received firm assurances they could count on the former Young Boys player. In the meantime, he is developing, enjoying himself and entertaining Lyon fans.