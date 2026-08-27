Rafael Leao has never been closer to leaving AC Milan. After seven seasons packed with highs and only a few lows, the Portugal international is ready to begin a new chapter in his career. The only question now is whether that comes in Turkey with Galatasaray or in the Premier League with Aston Villa. Unai Emery, a manager who specialises in reviving players in difficulty, has spoken to the 1999-born player several times over the past 24 hours to present Villa's technical project and how he intends to use him.
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Milan, Aston Villa are the preferred option for Leao: to join Galatasaray he is asking for a €15 million-a-season salary
Summit with Aston Villa
Around lunchtime, Cardinale and Almastadt will hold a call with Aston Villa and Jorge Mendes, the true and only architect of the deal. The English club will officially present two offers for AC Milan to assess and choose from: either a permanent deal straight away worth €46 million, bonuses included, or an initial loan worth €8 million with an obligation to buy for €42 million. The Birmingham club’s management already have a basic agreement with Leao on a four-year contract worth €6.5 million plus €1.5 million in bonuses, as well as the player’s preference.
€15 million from Galatasaray
Across the table, Galatasaray have reached an agreement in principle with AC Milan for 45 million plus 5 in bonuses, but they have still not received the green light from Leao and now risk a cruel twist after weeks of negotiations: early this afternoon George Gardi will meet Leao’s lawyer to understand how to reach an agreement, given that the player now wants €15 million to accept Galatasaray. The situation is more open than ever. Leao is on the verge of saying goodbye to AC Milan.
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