Do you think the time has come to start Rabiot and Moreira?

"We will see. I won't tell you tomorrow's starting XI today. It is important for the rotations we have in the squad to keep to ourselves who will start tomorrow. Moreira has had two weeks of training. He is better prepared than he was last week. He is an option, just like Rabiot, in two positions. So we will see what our starting XI will be."





What is your response to Chivu saying that Juventus-Milan is not a Serie A title showdown?

"Nothing. I am focused on our match. If we win tomorrow we will be top of the table together with others. I am focused on us, on the work to be done. So I have nothing to say about that."

How are you experiencing this first big match in Italy?

"I think it depends on the pressure you put on yourself. You have to win every match, so I do not think the big matches are more important than the others. During pre-season we did not win some matches and the pressure was already there. At big clubs there are always big matches. It will be a good test to understand whether we have improved compared to last week, also because we will face a great team and a great manager, away from home. I am excited, I think my team are ready. I am ready. It will be a normal working day for me and I am excited by the idea of seeing my team tomorrow."





Do you think you can use Chivu's words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wing-back and behind the striker?

"I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can play further forward or together with Chukwueze. We have many players to rotate. On Chivu's words: for me, if we need these words to motivate us at AC Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have finished in league positions that invite us to work hard. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and take the club back to the levels it deserves. We do not need Chivu's words to motivate us. The most important thing is that I see AC Milan, and for me it is the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we have to work and achieve our objectives in time. I do not care what Chivu or anyone else says. But we must focus on why over the years AC Milan have not been AC Milan. That is why it is better to focus on our team, and we must not care about what others say. We are working to take the team back to the levels it deserves."





What kind of manager is Spalletti? You have never beaten Juventus as a player or a manager?

"It is normal, when you face a back three or a back four the way you press or attack changes. We have to change something, but we will do it, although I am still not certain how Juventus will defend. There will be some tactical aspects that change, but we will also change because we have already done so during pre-season. Spalletti needs no introduction: he is intelligent, he has great qualities, he knows the league, I like the way he sets his team up. It will be a tough match. We are at the beginning but we know we are ready for the match. It will be a good match and I have never beaten Juventus as a manager, but I have as a player. I will be ready to do it for the first time as a manager."



