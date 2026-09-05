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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato

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Milan, Amorim: "We have signed a lot of top players. Tomori has been reintegrated because Gabbia has been injured"

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim, AC Milan manager, previews the clash against Juventus in the customary pre-match press conference

Ruben Amorim arrived in the press room convinced he can build on a strong start to the league campaign after back-to-back wins over Torino and Venezia. The Portuguese manager previewed the clash with Juventus in these terms.


Do you recognise yourself in the portrait your players paint of you?
"I try to, because off the pitch they are human beings and I am the leader of that dressing room. It is my job to help my players, but on the pitch we have to work hard, there is no other way. We have to do it well to win matches and trophies. I am very demanding in the gym, on the pitch. Outside that, though, I am a guy who wants to help them, them as well as their families". 

  • On Tomori and the transfer market

    This is a particular eve of the match, it is your first Juventus-Milan: what idea do you have of the team? Why have you brought Tomori back into the squad?
    "I speak to Cardinale and Calvelli every day, so it is normal for me to have them here. Maybe not for you, but it is for me. I am very satisfied with the transfer market. We have new players who are top-level and who will help us during the season, but also in the future. That is our objective. I also want to spend some time on how Milan work: everyone has to be aligned on certain players to sign. If someone is not aligned, then that player is not signed. More time is spent thinking so that the decision taken is the best one. And this summer we were. Tomori? We have had a problem with Gabbia, we do not know how long it will last. It is a bit similar to the situation in pre-season with Gila. If we look at our schedule, we have to play four matches in 10 players, which is why I want us to be prepared for eventualities. Tomori is in any case an excellent player. I saw in training that he was training well. The priority for me is the team, and at that moment I thought the best choice was to reintegrate him into the squad". 


    What mark do you give Milan's transfer window? Do you remain convinced that in attack there would not be a player to partner Camarda and Ramos?
    "Everyone gives marks. Mine? 10. My players are the best in the world, because everyone we have brought into the squad is perfect for this path. Naturally we can also think about different characteristics, but I think we have to give Camarda space. We can also play with the three players who can rotate. At times, changing the characteristics of the strikers can help us. There is no team in the world that has every characteristic for every position during the season. We will use Camarda. Then it obviously depends on the matches: if we win, everything will be okay, whereas if we lose, some problem will arise. But I am happy with my team".

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  • On Rabiot, Moreira and Chivu

    Do you think the time has come to start Rabiot and Moreira?
    "We will see. I won't tell you tomorrow's starting XI today. It is important for the rotations we have in the squad to keep to ourselves who will start tomorrow. Moreira has had two weeks of training. He is better prepared than he was last week. He is an option, just like Rabiot, in two positions. So we will see what our starting XI will be." 


    What is your response to Chivu saying that Juventus-Milan is not a Serie A title showdown?
    "Nothing. I am focused on our match. If we win tomorrow we will be top of the table together with others. I am focused on us, on the work to be done. So I have nothing to say about that." 

    How are you experiencing this first big match in Italy?
    "I think it depends on the pressure you put on yourself. You have to win every match, so I do not think the big matches are more important than the others. During pre-season we did not win some matches and the pressure was already there. At big clubs there are always big matches. It will be a good test to understand whether we have improved compared to last week, also because we will face a great team and a great manager, away from home. I am excited, I think my team are ready. I am ready. It will be a normal working day for me and I am excited by the idea of seeing my team tomorrow." 


    Do you think you can use Chivu's words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wing-back and behind the striker?
    "I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can play further forward or together with Chukwueze. We have many players to rotate. On Chivu's words: for me, if we need these words to motivate us at AC Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have finished in league positions that invite us to work hard. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and take the club back to the levels it deserves. We do not need Chivu's words to motivate us. The most important thing is that I see AC Milan, and for me it is the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we have to work and achieve our objectives in time. I do not care what Chivu or anyone else says. But we must focus on why over the years AC Milan have not been AC Milan. That is why it is better to focus on our team, and we must not care about what others say. We are working to take the team back to the levels it deserves." 


    What kind of manager is Spalletti? You have never beaten Juventus as a player or a manager?
    "It is normal, when you face a back three or a back four the way you press or attack changes. We have to change something, but we will do it, although I am still not certain how Juventus will defend. There will be some tactical aspects that change, but we will also change because we have already done so during pre-season. Spalletti needs no introduction: he is intelligent, he has great qualities, he knows the league, I like the way he sets his team up. It will be a tough match. We are at the beginning but we know we are ready for the match. It will be a good match and I have never beaten Juventus as a manager, but I have as a player. I will be ready to do it for the first time as a manager." 


  • On the calendar

    In your view, are you improving defensively? Have you looked closely at the fixture list awaiting you, and do you think it is normal?
    "I have never had such a packed run of matches in my career, not even in the Premier League. It will be difficult, but we can also give certain players a breather. We will rotate, which is why we will have all these players available. It is important for me to watch these players until January and then we will understand clearly what will happen. The defence? For me, against Torino we controlled transitions better, against Venezia less so. We have to maintain our focus in every match. We have major defensive problems when we lose the ball, not in how we organise the defence. We have worked a lot during this week, and then I have centre-backs like Pavlovic and Mario (Gila, ed.) who think they are No 10s. I was not satisfied with the performance against Venezia, and we have to do better against top teams like Juventus". 

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