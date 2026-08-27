AC Milan return to San Siro for Friday's early kick-off against Venezia after opening the season with a win away to Torino, sealed by goals from Cisse and Rabiot. Ruben Amorim previewed the clash with the lagoon side and also answered questions on the transfer market: "I think we need to improve the team’s mechanisms and stability. We have to prepare it so that everyone is involved. It is impossible to be competitive if the same players always play: to win trophies you have to know how to change. In Serie A, opponents change from week to week in terms of their characteristics. It is important to rotate players with this in mind too.”
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Milan, Amorim: “Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez are good players but it is impossible for them to return to the project”
On Leao and the three players out of the squad
The transfer window is about to close. Are you happy that this is the last match with the window still open, and can you give us an update on Leao and Ricci.
"I am very happy with the squad. I do not know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window. Leao is not ready to be called up, he has trained only once and will not be involved in the match. We have to wait five days for the end of the transfer window. If someone arrives, it is because they will be able to help us both in the present and in the future. I will try to choose the best players for tomorrow's match. At the end of the transfer window, we will talk about our squad."
Is it a definitive decision on Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez or could they be reintegrated?
"It is not that they are not excellent players and excellent men, but it is impossible to train with 27 players available. We, as a club, have to allow them to do their work in the best possible way. The transfer window is open, but my focus is on Venezia."
Do you not think the squad are short in some positions?
"I believe we have to stay focused on the match. There are many players and youngsters who need minutes. We cannot think about solving all the problems in a single transfer window. It will take time to put everything right. Then there could be some surprises. Today everyone wants things quickly, but I think some things take time. And there could be some surprises, as happened with Cisse. Now, everything we do will have an impact on the future and it takes calm, patience and perhaps, I repeat, there will be some surprises."
If Leao were to stay, is he a player you could count on or would he return to the group with Fofana, Tomori and Gimenez?
"We can talk about this in five days. It is difficult to talk about individual situations. I understand what you are asking me, but in the next press conference I will tell you everything about the transfer window. Leao is a very strong player and, if he is in the right mindset, he can play for any team in the world. Sometimes, in football, there comes a moment when you have to go elsewhere. We have not yet talked about Venezia, about how their team play, about the fact they are a team who did very well last year in Serie B. I am focused on my first match at San Siro."
On Leao and Rabiot's contract renewal
What kind of impact are you expecting tomorrow at San Siro and what sort of Venezia are you expecting?
"I think it will be a special day for me. I will feel the responsibility of being AC Milan manager. But I also want to enjoy the moment. I am expecting a difficult match. We watched the match against Lecce and showed the players lots of footage that goes beyond the result against Lecce. There will be a bit of tension, but we have to be intelligent, humble and willing to press, run a lot and manage possession well. They will come and press us man for man all over the pitch. What struck me, watching the matches from the opening round, is that we have to sell the product of Italian football better because there are a lot of good managers and there is good quality in the product. Venezia will come here without the pressure of the result, which will all be on us. We will have to think when we have the ball, even if our fans want an AC Milan side that dominate the game. But we have to be humble and intelligent in the way we do that."
How do you want to change the thinking around your AC Milan?
"As for my position on how I look at matches, I do not know why I do it. I would prefer people not to consider us among the favourites to win the Serie A title. We have to play matches without letting our performance level drop too much. We need consistency in our performances. We need time to grow. I think one match changes nothing, because a team can play well and then fail to do so. We have to find that consistency by playing well every week. When I see my team in training, I find that we are working well and there is a lot of commitment from the players. Only in that way can we improve and, to do that, all the players have to feel part of the project. And to sell the product better, you have to play good football."
How important is Rabiot and when did he want to stay at AC Milan?
"I did not know him before arriving here, but Adrien is a crucial player for our project. We wanted to keep him and if there is a possibility, his contract has to be renewed. He knows that. He is a great professional and has an impressive desire to learn. He helps his team-mates a lot during training. He played in Turin after only three training sessions, yet he was decisive. He is still a long way from his best form."
On Maignan and the problems against the smaller teams
How have you found Maignan after an intense summer for him?
"One thing I have learned is that I need to see things with my own eyes to be able to assess them properly. I have spoken to him, he is a player involved in this project, he is a leader. He is very strong on details, he demands respect and we want him to stay here. I see him happy with the new goalkeeping coach. I know there has been a lot said about him on social media. In training, he behaves like a leader and that leads me to think he is very happy here."
Last year AC Milan lost their first game at San Siro against Cremonese and the problem was repeated over the rest of the league season. Have you understood the reason for those difficulties and, with regard to the team, have you changed anything to stop the problem happening again?
"For me that is the focus. You cannot pay attention to details in the big matches and then not have the same focus against opponents people think are easier to beat. I do not know whether it was a problem of humility or not, I was not there. We cannot see one team, for example, against Inter and a different one against another opponent. If we stay focused, we can beat anyone. If we are not always focused, we can also lose against a Serie B team. We have to think that our next opponent is always the strongest team in the world."
How is Pulisic? Will we see Rabiot more as a midfielder or as an attacking midfielder?
"Pulisic is coming back from an injury and will not start. We will see whether he can play a few minutes. On Rabiot, I can say he will be able to play both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder. It will depend on what we want from the match. It will depend on which players are available. I know he is used to playing in the middle. As an attacking midfielder he did very well when he was at Marseille. He is very intelligent, has a shot from distance and reads situations very well, as we saw with the goal in Turin."
What are the pairings on the flanks in this AC Milan side?
"Diego Moreira can play both with Chukwueze and in place of Chukwueze. If Chukwu is unavailable, with Moreira we have brought in a player who will not change the team's identity. There will be matches in which we play with two very attacking wide players. If we come up against a midfield four, Bartesaghi can drop back into our defensive line. We will see."
On the moves in attack between the pitch and the transfer market
What do you not want to see against Venezia compared with the match against Torino?
"As far as fitness is concerned, we dropped off in the last 15 minutes. Modric has done only a few training sessions in pre-season, Rabiot arrived last week. Our centre-backs are not used to pressing so high and it will take time to absorb these workloads. We could have managed possession better, but credit must also go to Abate for causing us problems with his substitutions. We had used up our substitutions. We cannot solve every problem in a single match and a step forward would be if we were to do well for 80 minutes tomorrow. Against Torino it was 'easy' to read the movements because they were two mirror-image systems. Tomorrow will be different."
After Cisse, have you fallen in love with anyone else in the dressing room?
"(smiles, ed.) I do not want to name individuals, I love all my players in the same way. They are working very well and credit must also go to Allegri because there is a great work culture here at Milanello. They ask questions, and I am pleased with what we are doing and I adore everyone here."
Do you feel safe with the players at your disposal to do what you have in mind defensively?
"You always need quick players. In England, you can have a quick player, but if he is short you will suffer from set-pieces. When you play for a big team you have to be quick because there are so many transitions, you have to be good on the ball but also in one-on-one situations. There are lots of duels. The qualities are: pace, ability on the ball and skill in duels."
Are Gonçalo Ramos and Camarda not too few for three competitions?
"I do not want to talk before the transfer window closes. We think Camarda needs space and time, but we could also play with a false nine. I believe a lot in Camarda and I think we need to have him and not other options. By helping Francesco, I am also helping myself. Ramos is at a very high level, but Camarda must not feel like the third choice, but the second, so that he can be ready when he is called upon. That way he will feel important. He is adapting to our game. He will have space and there will be a difference compared with Ramos, but I really believe in him, and we are in a new project. He has to fight for his place regardless of his age and he is a Milan player and we believe in him a lot."
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