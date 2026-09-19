Milan, Amorim: "Relationship with the senior players? I am always clear with everyone. Obviously when you do not play you are angry. They want honesty""

The last few managers have had difficulties managing the senior players. Is there a risk in your relationship with the senior players? Or is everything under control?

"I am always clear with everyone. Obviously when you are not playing you are angry. They want honesty. Sometimes you do not agree with the manager, but if you are honest with your players they understand. You only have to look at our schedule after the break, we will play every two to three days. We will have to be ready. There are things I see during the week, I am aware of the players' physical workload and their history: I have to manage all these factors. They understand my role and that I have to make choices."

Are the line-up experiments over after all these rumours?

"What is the best line-up in your opinion?"

Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic. Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Moreira. Pulisic, Cisse. Ramos.

"Chukwueze has played three matches. If he has a problem, who do you put in?"

Saelemaekers.

"On the right? Out wide? To play one against one? And in midfield?"

Modric.

"And what did you say last week about Modric and his pace? Every week there will be a different line-up. How do you manage three matches every week? How do you manage substitutions? I know it is not your job, but mine. I just want to explain these things to you. We can have this conversation every day. Trust me, nobody wants to win more than I do. I am not only thinking in the short term, but over the long term. And I am thinking about what is best for the club, not for me. Tomorrow I will choose a line-up thinking about the fact that in the second half I will want to push more. I try to have balance in everything, to win and to help the players. And sorry for all this. It is my job, not yours (smiles, ed.). But you are not that far from tomorrow's starting XI (laughs, ed.)."





There has not been a Milan that always dominate:

"Against Juventus they were better in the little things, even if we had more possession. Against Lazio it was a different match, they were two totally different halves. But you will never see our team sit back. We will always try to press, even if perhaps we do not always do it in the best way. Against Benfica they were deeper and compact, waiting for one of our mistakes. Perhaps the opponent is different, perhaps we will try to do different things. But if you look at the matches, Juventus and Lazio as well, we have always been the team that tried to control the game. The intention is there. We can improve our fluency. Against Benfica we had more touches in their area, more shots, more possession, more corners. But nobody cares, and in the end I do not care either. We have to create more chances. But we are a team that try to dominate and that try to press. Perhaps we have to learn, we have to improve and find a balance to solve these problems."





Inter, Roma, Napoli, Como and many other teams are above Milan for "killer" passes into the opposition area. Is this where Ramos' difficulties come from? Is it a matter of work? Does he have to work a little less for the team and does the team have to work more for him?

"We have to create more clear chances for him and we have to help him. I do not want to say that Ramos has to work a little less for the team to be fresher, but that he has to spend more time close to the opposition area, as we do in training. We need to improve the understanding between the players. In the last match we saw, I do not know if you remember, a ball from Pulisic for Cisse who did not understand the intention, another ball for Pavlovic who controlled it badly, as did Rabiot on two other occasions, when he did not set his first touch properly. In other matches we have not had so many touches in the opposition area. We have to improve in this respect. Against Benfica we need to improve these moves. Sometimes it is not only the pass, but receiving better in the area. Koni also had a big chance in the area. Pulisic too. Benfica had a shot from distance against a set defence and then a goal with four defenders watching their winger."

Did that goal make you very angry?

"Very. But I think you were too. You saw the match. We need to control these situations better. And please do not write that I am criticising the players, I am only recounting the match. The most important thing for me is to make up places and my players are working very well and there are no doubts about their commitment on the pitch."