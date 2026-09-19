After putting that heavy defeat to Benfica in their first Europa League game behind them, AC Milan switch their focus back to the league. On Sunday evening at San Siro, Lecce, managed by Di Francesco, come to town, and Ruben Amorim looked ahead to the match in his press conference: "On our behalf and on behalf of the whole club, condolences to the family, to Inter and to the whole nation. We have lost a legend of world football: that is life, just as happened with Franco Baresi. We must honour these figures by carrying on with our football and improving it."
Milan, Amorim: "Relationship with the senior players? I am always clear with everyone. Obviously when you do not play you are angry. They want honesty""
On the 100 years of San Siro and the team’s current moment
San Siro turns 100 today and Milan play there tomorrow: is that one more reason to do well?
"It is an honour to be part of San Siro's history. We want to win and play well to honour the stadium and our fans. We just want to play well and win matches."
What have the days since the defeat been like? Have you spoken to the dressing room leaders? How is Ruben Amorim?
"When you lose, you are not the same person. If that is the case, then something is wrong. The team are ready for the match. We cannot change the past but we can change the next match. I speak to the team all the time, not only when we lose: there are many things to improve. We want to be ready for tomorrow evening."
On the changes to the line-up and the delay
Why are AC Milan not scoring in the first half?
"I think it is just a coincidence. If you look at the game against Torino, we were doing well. Against Venezia we had two clear chances with Ramos. It is a coincidence. In the first 45 minutes, teams are very organised and alert. Then we can change the momentum of the match with substitutions. But in any case, we cannot afford to concede, especially in the first half. We have to control the match a little better."
Why rotate against Benfica?
"Benfica changed nine players compared to the previous match and we needed to rotate. It is not the case that we lost because of the players who were on the pitch in the first half. We had many more chances, more possession, more touches in the opposition box. Sometimes you just cannot score. Benfica scored with the chances they created: it is a matter of collective performance and not individuals."
How far is this AC Milan from the AC Milan you would like to see?
"The promise to score more goals and be dominant? In most matches we have been the dominant side. We have not dominated for the full 90 minutes... Tomorrow the priority is to beat Lecce. We are still in the building phase, especially in possession. Tomorrow is a great opportunity to improve our performances on the pitch."
On the relationship with the ownership
The meeting with Ibra and contact with Cardinale:
"It was a visit from someone who works with the club. Our focus is on Lecce. That was only a visit. Contact with Cardinale? Normal things, we talk about club matters, nothing special."
I was left worried not by the match against Benfica, but by some statements. When you said the team are not suited to your idea of football. Or when you said you might think about changing (system, ed.). Can you clarify those topics properly?
"The idea is that both things can be true. It has nothing to do with the system of play. My idea of football is not based on the formation, but on principles: that is what matters. Two things can be true at the same time. I said that when you arrive at a new club it is impossible to have all the right characteristics in every aspect and for every possible situation. That is what I said. Capello asked me a question about the attacking phase, I said that I think we need to defend well, especially when we have the ball. I am very clear when I say something, it will be difficult to find statements from me in which I am inconsistent. I am very clear on the topics, on my statements, which are very consistent."
Could we see Pulisic, Moreira and Chukwueze all start together? Do you see Cisse and Pulisic as alternatives?
"Everyone can play together. You know a lot of things that happen here during the week, but there are also many things you do not know and I have to make my choices. They can play together. Maybe tomorrow you will see some of them playing together."
On the defensive line's difficulties in the pressing phase:
"We are completely changing our way of pressing. In some matches we have done it better. At times we have managed it, at times it has been more difficult. When the players are fresher they do it better, when they are tired it is more difficult. It depends on the moment in the match. We need to adapt better, we have to improve in this phase. It is not only the defenders who need to improve, but also those further forward. We need to improve our timing and understand when and how to press, but that is normal."
On the relationship with the senior players
The last few managers have had difficulties managing the senior players. Is there a risk in your relationship with the senior players? Or is everything under control?
"I am always clear with everyone. Obviously when you are not playing you are angry. They want honesty. Sometimes you do not agree with the manager, but if you are honest with your players they understand. You only have to look at our schedule after the break, we will play every two to three days. We will have to be ready. There are things I see during the week, I am aware of the players' physical workload and their history: I have to manage all these factors. They understand my role and that I have to make choices."
Are the line-up experiments over after all these rumours?
"What is the best line-up in your opinion?"
Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic. Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Moreira. Pulisic, Cisse. Ramos.
"Chukwueze has played three matches. If he has a problem, who do you put in?"
Saelemaekers.
"On the right? Out wide? To play one against one? And in midfield?"
Modric.
"And what did you say last week about Modric and his pace? Every week there will be a different line-up. How do you manage three matches every week? How do you manage substitutions? I know it is not your job, but mine. I just want to explain these things to you. We can have this conversation every day. Trust me, nobody wants to win more than I do. I am not only thinking in the short term, but over the long term. And I am thinking about what is best for the club, not for me. Tomorrow I will choose a line-up thinking about the fact that in the second half I will want to push more. I try to have balance in everything, to win and to help the players. And sorry for all this. It is my job, not yours (smiles, ed.). But you are not that far from tomorrow's starting XI (laughs, ed.)."
There has not been a Milan that always dominate:
"Against Juventus they were better in the little things, even if we had more possession. Against Lazio it was a different match, they were two totally different halves. But you will never see our team sit back. We will always try to press, even if perhaps we do not always do it in the best way. Against Benfica they were deeper and compact, waiting for one of our mistakes. Perhaps the opponent is different, perhaps we will try to do different things. But if you look at the matches, Juventus and Lazio as well, we have always been the team that tried to control the game. The intention is there. We can improve our fluency. Against Benfica we had more touches in their area, more shots, more possession, more corners. But nobody cares, and in the end I do not care either. We have to create more chances. But we are a team that try to dominate and that try to press. Perhaps we have to learn, we have to improve and find a balance to solve these problems."
Inter, Roma, Napoli, Como and many other teams are above Milan for "killer" passes into the opposition area. Is this where Ramos' difficulties come from? Is it a matter of work? Does he have to work a little less for the team and does the team have to work more for him?
"We have to create more clear chances for him and we have to help him. I do not want to say that Ramos has to work a little less for the team to be fresher, but that he has to spend more time close to the opposition area, as we do in training. We need to improve the understanding between the players. In the last match we saw, I do not know if you remember, a ball from Pulisic for Cisse who did not understand the intention, another ball for Pavlovic who controlled it badly, as did Rabiot on two other occasions, when he did not set his first touch properly. In other matches we have not had so many touches in the opposition area. We have to improve in this respect. Against Benfica we need to improve these moves. Sometimes it is not only the pass, but receiving better in the area. Koni also had a big chance in the area. Pulisic too. Benfica had a shot from distance against a set defence and then a goal with four defenders watching their winger."
Did that goal make you very angry?
"Very. But I think you were too. You saw the match. We need to control these situations better. And please do not write that I am criticising the players, I am only recounting the match. The most important thing for me is to make up places and my players are working very well and there are no doubts about their commitment on the pitch."
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