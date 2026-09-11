Pulisic's current condition took centre stage in the pre-Lazio v AC Milan press conference. The American has become a real talking point, both on the pitch and in the transfer market. He has not signed a new deal and has found no space in the first three matchdays, in which he is still yet to make his debut. Amorim explained his unusual handling of the outstanding American forward in these terms: "You will see him tomorrow, I don’t know whether from the start or during the game. I think he will play a few minutes. I like him a lot as a player. He is angry because he has had zero minutes so far and I like that in my players. Don’t forget that he had an injury in the summer and then in the first training session he took a knock and had to stop. I will not take out those who are doing well just to put in a ‘name’: this is my way of managing the group and I will die with these principles. Pulisic is very important for me. After the international break there are eight weeks with three games a week: everyone will be tired because of how much they will play. Pulisic is important and he will play a lot of matches. But you have to understand the context and my history to understand why I make certain choices. But you will see Pulisic from this weekend onwards".





That is a clear vademecum for how the Portuguese coach intends to manage not only Pulisic but the whole group: what counts is what players do in training, not their name. He has put himself above everyone else as the one making every call, fully aware of the weight each decision carries. Put simply: Amorim is taking on major responsibilities and knows exactly what comes with them.