Milan, Amorim have a problem in the attacking midfield area: from the inconsistency of Saelemakers to the ghost of Pulisic, they lack a first-choice pair

Zero minutes in three matches, despite being fully available to Pulisic once again. Amorim still hasn't used the American in the league, and the 'case' is starting to look like a real issue: Pulisic is the only player in the squad truly capable of making the difference in the attacking midfield area and of producing the goals and assists needed for an important league campaign. If he is 100% fit against Lazio, he would play there alongside Cisse.





Hutchinson is a different discussion: very much an Amorim-style player, and one who can have his say from next week. Omari now only needs to find his timing and his moves before becoming an extra resource in the attacking midfield area. The draw in Turin confirms that the team must rediscover an established pairing in the attacking midfield area.