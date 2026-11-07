According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim was unhappy with the team's collective attitude and with certain individuals. Alphadjo Cisse, a key figure in the opening stages of the season and fresh from his first Italy call-up, stood out only for his booking. Amorim took him off at half-time, despite Cisse having played just a handful of minutes in the derby. The Italy international is barely 20, and Amorim had already gently warned him not to get carried away by his flying start in an AC Milan shirt. Thursday's substitution after 45 minutes said more than the Portuguese manager's post-match words. Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Jashari and Musah are in the same boat as Cisse.