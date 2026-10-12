Darryl Bakola was the man of the match against AC Milan. Born in 2007, he produced a complete, mature performance and earned a solid seven in the player ratings, just ahead of Ruben Amorim, who was genuinely surprised by the qualities of the wonderkid who arrived in January from Marisglia for 10 million plus 2 million in bonuses to conquer Serie A.





With box-to-box midfielders who combine technical ability with a strong attacking drive in short supply across the international game, Sassuolo's young talent is firmly on the radar of scouts across Europe. The Frenchman already has plenty of admirers. AC Milan have now joined them.