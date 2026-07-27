Decisive hours for the future of Konstantinos Karetsas. According to HLN today, a Borussia Dortmund delegation led by sporting director Ole Book flew to Belgium to try to complete a deal with Genk. The German club, who will play in next season's Champions League, have made the 18-year-old Greek attacking midfielder born in Belgium a priority. But they need the right financial arguments. Dortmund's opening offer, worth €30 million plus €5 million in bonuses, was sent back. Karetsas is free to pack his bags if an offer of €40 million arrives, bonuses included.
Translated by
Milan, Amorim calls Konstantinos Karetsas. Borussia Dortmund fly to Belgium to try to get the deal done
AC Milan present their project
According to HLN AC Milan are still in the race: last week the Rossoneri directors presented their sporting project to the player and his entourage. Karetsas would be a first-choice option for Amorim, who wants a player with his characteristics and confirmed it to him in a direct phone conversation. The Greek's age, with him turning 19 next November, would not be a problem. Right now, AC Milan trail Dortmund but still have a chance of signing the player.
The timing will be decisive
AC Milan, after investing €100 million in the registrations of Gila and Goncalo Ramos, must fund their move in attack through player sales. And the main candidate to leave is Leao. Without major outgoing business, it is hard to find the right financial arguments to convince Genk and Karetsas. Dortmund are ahead and have no intention of entering a bidding war. They want to get it done now, to stop other clubs, AC Milan included, from forcing their way back into the race.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting