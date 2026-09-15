The trip to the Olimpico to face Lazio is now out of the way, so AC Milan can turn to the Europa League. Up first are Benfica, led by former player Manuel Rui Costa, in a special fixture for several Rossoneri players. Ruben Amorim looked ahead to the game in the usual pre-match press conference: "It is a crucial opportunity, it is the first Europa League match. We cannot wait to get started. We know about the two Champions League finals. Rui Costa is Benfica's president but also an important reference point for Benfica. I too have a past with Benfica but I am here to win. It is a special match because it is the first in the Europa League."
Translated by
Milan, Amorim: "Benfica are a fundamental opportunity. Modric? It was being said that Moreira was not ready, a week later we say he is our hero"
On the final objective and on Benfica
In 2025 you reached the final with Manchester United, so you know the competition. What is the objective? At least to reach the final?
"We are talking about a competition and the objective is obviously to win it. Our objective is to go all the way, there are many competitive teams: the difference is being able to rely on a squad worthy of the name. If there is motivation, I think you can win any competition and any match, bearing in mind that there is only one objective: to win."
After Lazio v AC Milan, what thoughts did you and your staff have about the line-up for tomorrow's match?
"Against Lazio there was a change in attitude from one half to the other: I made my evaluations, it does not concern only two or three names but there was a different attitude. I am not someone who always keeps the same XI. There was a change in the general attitude. We also have to consider that we are in weeks in which we have to manage several matches and so we are thinking not only about Benfica, but also about Lecce. In any case, against Lazio it was a matter of attitude."
There has been talk in recent months about the possibility of you coaching Benfica, can you confirm it?
"I had clear ideas. There was the possibility that I would return to work in Portugal, but I decided against it. If I had received a call from a Portuguese club, I would have said no. Then AC Milan called me and I could not say no. I would not have returned to Portugal, I chose AC Milan and I am happy with this important decision."
On Modric
On Modric:
"To make Luka feel comfortable in a match, we have to keep possession for long spells. Off the top of my head, I can think of maybe seven misplaced passes without any kind of pressure, where we lost the ball and turned the game into a continuous end-to-end run. And that is not the kind of game Luka should be playing. Therefore, to field a player like Luka, because we want him in certain game situations and in certain matches, we need to have someone capable of thinking very well with the ball at his feet. That is the idea when Luka plays. However, it is curious how everyone has a definitive opinion on players from week to week. Only a week ago, against Juventus, people were saying Moreira was not ready, had played badly and had failed to produce anything. A week later we are saying Moreira is Milan's hero. That is football. I will not draw any hasty conclusions about Luka's performance. To begin with, because he has already won the Ballon d'Or and I know how much he is worth, and then I know that every match has its own story. I do not know if he will play tomorrow, but Luka is an important player in our squad who will help us over the course of the season. So I do not make definitive judgments on players from week to week: I know what they are worth and I try to manage each of their moments."
On Hutchinson:
"He is ready to play. He can start. We will see tomorrow. I do not want to reveal the starting XI because Marcus is definitely watching the press conference and he is very intelligent, so he is an option. I will not say anything else about the starting XI, but Hutchinson is fit and available."
Are you following what Marco Silva's Benfica are doing? Can they win the Europa League?
"Benfica can win any match, because they have a great manager and because they have the players to do it. What I used to say in Portugal, I say in exactly the same way here in Italy as well. I think Portuguese clubs are sometimes given a responsibility they should not have, since they do not have the same conditions as other clubs and, specifically, Italian ones. By saying that I am placing even more responsibility on my own side, but it is what I have always said in Portugal and it is what I am saying now. However, looking at the manager, looking at the team and the rotation that can sometimes be made in the Portuguese league, it is possible if everything goes the right way. I see a Benfica side that are clearly very strong, with a very precise identity and fully capable of winning the league. As for the Europa League, however, it must be understood that the main responsibility cannot fall on Portuguese clubs. I know how people sometimes talk in Portugal about Portuguese teams, saying they must win every match in Europe, so I certainly will not be the one to put that pressure on Marco Silva. It is a team that can clearly win, because in the past Portuguese teams have already shown they can go far, just like us. Obviously I look at my own team, I see other strong English sides, I do not know how our season will go, but I also see us as having a certain responsibility to go far in the Europa League. Consequently, that is my answer: they are capable of winning, they have the manager and the players to do it, and they can make this rotation in the league. I believe they should not have this burden, because Portuguese clubs already do a huge amount, sometimes with much less than others. I miss Portugal, yes, but now I am here and I think I will stay for several years. I can say that Milan is my second home."
On the players who were criticised
After the match against Lazio you said you are not crazy. So have you understood the difference between the undisputed starters and the other players?
"Every manager has a general idea of what his team's starting XI can be. But the issue is the one we are talking about. In my experience, and it happened twice, the first as a player when we ended up competing for the league title, the Europa League and the cups, the second a bit less so, it is impossible to think of winning competitions relying only on 11 or 14 players. Consequently, I find it difficult to say we have a typical XI. The idea is not to have a fixed XI, but a clear identity in which all the players can play without the team losing too much quality. It is clear that I have an idea of which players I want in certain matches, but circumstances change quickly. If you think about it for a moment and are honest in your assessments: who would ever have said that Musah would be the starter and Luka Modric the problem? No one. The situation has changed because the last few matches have shown this. In modern football, the concept of a basic starting XI is hard to understand, because I really believe you need a whole group, a whole squad, to win trophies. Naturally, for certain fixtures I am beginning to understand what type of player I need and what line-up to field. I have a clearer idea of the squad, but the dynamics change during the year, and it is a good thing that they do."
Do you have a minimum objective?
"At big clubs, and Milan are a huge club, there is no minimum objective. Whatever the result, if you do not win, you will be here criticising the team, saying it is too little. That is my experience. I experienced it even in Portugal: when you do not reach the final or do not win, it is a failure. And everyone in Portugal says Benfica should win the Europa League, so it is normal. There is no minimum objective: our aim is to win the next match and to win in general. Either you win or you do not win. If we do not win, it is obvious that everyone will consider it too little. Consequently, I do not want to be the manager who sets the quarter-finals or the semi-finals as the target. That does not matter. What matters is that we have only one objective, and it is to win. Anything less than that, we already know, will bring us criticism, because this is the price to pay for managing Milan. It is not so much for an economic reason, given that the Europa League has nothing to do with the Champions League, but for our pride and the way we are. So I will not set any minimum objective: we know it is difficult, but the aim is to win the next game in order to be closer to the trophy. Thinking game by game, we will be closer to winning the competition."
Is there a chance of having greater balance?
"In the way we press, in playing higher up. Obviously we still swing too much between playing very well and having some difficulty with the ball, but we have always kept more possession. I believe we are still a little too focused on the build-up phase, while we are missing something in the final third. We still have some difficulties and that is why Goncalo is struggling more: we do not have many touches inside the penalty area and our runs into the opposition final third are not yet frequent enough to guarantee a high level of performance as a team. Clearly we have signed players who, when analysed, have the physical structure and style of play that we want, not only for the present but also for the future. They are still young and we know we will give continuity to the project. Speaking about Benfica, I think their great strength lies in a very clear idea: you can clearly sense what they intend to do. They know how to vary it because they usually play with a winger like Rafa on the right side, but if they use Lukebakio the game changes completely. Pavlidis is doing an excellent job and is very dangerous near the area. They are very sure of themselves. They build with a back three with the left-back, with Dal. They rotate a lot: Barreiro was incredible, but Aursnes could play, given that the newspapers and you journalists usually get it right. The presence of Pavlidis or Duran changes the match completely: one attacks space more, the other offers more link play. Palhinha will play: he will play this one and the next match, and he is a very strong player from set pieces and in the press, we know that. Benfica are therefore a side led by an excellent manager, with very good individuals and made up of players used to pressure and to winning, a factor that transforms teams. I feel they are very confident, but we are ready to face them. I know Marco Silva well and I know Benfica's squad well. I know we have enormous pressure, but I also know Benfica have equal pressure to win every match. For that reason I believe it will be a good challenge and that we will enjoy it."
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