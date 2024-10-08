Miguel Timm breaks silence on falling out of favour under Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates - 'It's not boxing'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraMiguel Timm breaks silence on falling out of favour under Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates - 'It's not boxing'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCM. TimmT. MbathaM. MakhaulaJ. RiveiroN. NdlondloG. MoseleThe 32-year-old has not had a positive start to the season and has endured limited playing minutes.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTimm was injured when Bucs' season startedHis comeback has been difficult He comments on his strugglesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below