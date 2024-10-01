Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler and Gabadinho Mhando, Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mhango in hot soup after discipline breach - 'Marumo Gallants don't condone such, we will follow team's disciplinary measures'

Premier Soccer LeagueMarumo GallantsOrlando PiratesG. Mhango

The former Moroka Swallows player has been accused of disciplinary breach in a recent incident.

  • Mhango was involved in an accident
  • He was allegedly drunk during the incident
  • The club responds to allegations
