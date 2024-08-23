Mfundo Vilakazi opens up about being abused as pressure mounts on Kaizer Chiefs starlet - 'I deleted my social media, people were telling me I don’t deserve to play for Amakhosi'
The teenage midfielder has been one of the most talked about Amakhosi players this current pre-season and that has heightened expectations on him.
- Vilakazi has attracted much attention this pre-season
- He is known for his showboating
- Criticism has led to him deleting his social media