Then came the endorsement of Lionel Messi, the best of them all: "There's a new generation of really strong footballers… but if I have to choose an heir, given his age and the future he could have, it's Lamine Yamal. There's no doubt: for me, he's the best. He reminds me of myself when I was young." At the World Cup final in New York, the baton passed from one generation to the next: in 2007, the Argentine held a newborn baby in his arms during a photo shoot at Camp Nou. That child was Lamine Yamal. Nineteen years later, he faced Messi in the 2026 World Cup final as his opponent and successor. He should succeed Messi in the Ballon d'Or race too, claiming the first of a long series. With all due respect to Kane and Mbappé, Yamal is the only one who can sit at the same table as Messi.