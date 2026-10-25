Finally came the endorsement of Lionel Messi, the greatest of all: "There is a new generation of really strong footballers… but if I have to choose an heir, given his age and the future he could have, it is Lamine Yamal. There is no doubt: for me, he is the best. He reminds me of myself when I was young." At the World Cup final in New York, Messi and Yamal's meeting marked a symbolic handover: in 2007, the Argentinian held a newborn baby in his arms during a photo shoot at the Camp Nou. That child was Lamine Yamal. Nineteen years later, he was Messi's opponent and successor in the 2026 World Cup final. He should succeed Messi for the Ballon d'Or too, the first of a long series. With all due respect to Kane and Mbappé, Yamal is the only one who can sit at the same table as Messi.