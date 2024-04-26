Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mduduzi Shabalala drags Mamelodi Sundowns, Barcelona and Chelsea in defence of Kaizer Chiefs' situation

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedMduduzi ShabalalaMamelodi Sundowns FCChelseaBarcelona

The Amakhosi starlet argues that what his team is going through is not unique and has happened to other big teams.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs will end the season trophyless
  • Their trophy drought is now nine years
  • But Shabalala defends their struggles
Article continues below

Editors' Picks