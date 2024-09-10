'McKenzie shouldn't interfere with football, find who is lying between Dr. Khoza & Jordaan regarding VAR! Broos knows what he is doing' - Fans

South Africans respond to the Minister of Sports after his revelations about the targets he set for the federation.

Mzansi Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie believes Bafana Bafana have what it takes to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

While the country took part in the 2023 Afcon, the last time South Africa played in the World Cup was in 2010.

Mckenzie sounded a warning to the Danny Jordaan-led Safa about the two targets, stating they are well-funded to ensure they deliver.

A section of the fans believe the Sports Minister is doing what is within his mandate, while others have challenged him to focus on other areas like why VAR has not been introduced.

Here are their arguments as sampled by GOAL.