'McKenzie rescue Kaizer Chiefs with VAR! Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates are paying protection fee' - Fans

South Africans react to calls from the Sports Ministry to the football administrators to consider introducing the VAR.

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a controversial 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

There were questions about Masandawana's second goal as well as the Inacio Miguel strike that did not stand.

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has now called for the immediate introduction of the Video Assistant Referee.

While some fans claim that will tame Sundowns who they feel have benefitted from officials' mistakes, others believe the technology will not solve all problems as anticipated. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.