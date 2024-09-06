Kaizer Motaung, Bobby Motaung, Jessica Motaung 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

'Mayo wasn't going to be a good addition for Kaizer Chiefs! Mamelodi Sundowns bought Mokoena & Maseko for R47M but Amakhosi can't pay R4M for Velebayi' - Fans

Fans in Mzansi share their opinion after the Glamour Boys revealed they met the Citizens' valuation for former striker.

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. recently claimed the Soweto giants were willing to part with R20 million for the services of former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

The 26-year-old joined Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad a couple of weeks ago after his consistency in the Premier Soccer League.

However, it seems a section of South African fans were not convinced that Chiefs would pay that amount for the Bafana Bafana international. Have a look at their arguments as compiled by GOAL.

