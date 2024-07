The Buccaneers played their second match of their Spain tour and beat the record seven-time Uefa Europa League champions.

Orlando Pirates clinched the first win of their Spain pre-season tour after beating Sevilla 2-0 at Jesus Navas Stadium on Monday.

Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini were on target for the Soweto giants who had drawn 2-2 in their first match of the Spain tour.

It is a result which got fans talking and GOAL runs through some of their comments.