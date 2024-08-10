The Argentine footballer looks set to return to his homecountry and South African football fanatics shared their opinions about his departure.

Reports emerged this week indicating that Matías Esquivel is set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns to join the Argentine Primera División side Club Atlético Talleres.

Esquivel joined Masandawana from Club Atlético Lanús in January and he played only 13 games for the club.

His potential move caused debate on social media with football lovers sharing their mixed reactions.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the top views from fans regarding Esquivel's transfer news.

