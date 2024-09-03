Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Maswanganyi weaknesses exposed by former Kaizer Chiefs player - 'Tito knows football but...'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth Africa vs UgandaSouth AfricaUgandaAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationKaizer ChiefsP. Maswanganyi

The South Africa international has been advised on how to ensure he becomes more effective for the Buccaneers.

  • Maswanganyi has been consistent for Bucs
  • He was directly involved in 22 Pirates goals last season
  • Tito getting it wrong?
