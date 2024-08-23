Maswanganyi proud to get iconic number 10 jersey worn by Orlando Pirates & Real Madrid legends - 'People used to call me Figo!'
The former SuperSport United midfielder is elated after being handed one of the most iconic jersey numbers in the team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Tito has been a factor at Pirates
- He was directly involved in the club's 22 goals across all competitions
- Maswanganyi recently got the number 10 jersey in Caf